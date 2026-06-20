Inflated Bills, 40% Commission, Fake Workers: Former Ram Mandir Engineer’s Explosive Allegations, Says His Life Was Threatened

RAM MANDIR controversy has taken another shocking turn after Dinanath Verma, an engineer associated with the early construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, alleged Temple management was involved in corruption, fake billing, and commission-based scams.

Verma claims he was assigned engineering support work in the early stages of the Ram Mandir construction. He claimed that he repeatedly flagged financial irregularities but rather than getting any attention from the management, he was instead removed from his duty. After the alleged donation theft has come into notice, Verma has now said that he is ready to give a detailed statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), provided he gets police protection.

Dinanath Alleges Soil Removal, Fake Workers And Inflated Bills

According to Dinanath Verma, the first major irregularity surfaced during excavation work for the temple foundation. He alleged that contracts related to soil removal through trucks involved discrepancies worth crores of rupees.

Verma further claimed that several workers shown on official records were actually fictitious and payments were made twice for the same work through fake entries. He alleges that he brought these issues to the notice of Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra.

According to Verma, some payments were stopped after he raised objections, but no action was taken against those allegedly responsible. Without taking any specific names, he claimed he has told to just do his job as everyone is dishonest.

In another allegation, Verma claimed bills related to aluminium work were inflated to nearly one-and-a-half times the actual amount. When he questioned the contractor, he was allegedly told that 40 percent commission had to be paid to Dr. Anil Mishra, a member of Ram Mandir Trust.

Verma said he informed Champat Rai about this as well, but no follow-up action was seen.

See Also: Ram Mandir Needs CEO: Nripendra Misra Says There is No Order Among 1,500 Volunteers Amid Donation Theft Probe

Dinanath Threatened for His Life

Dinanath Verma also raised questions over the influence of Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, a close aide to Champat Rai, and his associates. Verma alleged that pressure from Tinnu’s group resulted in his removal from engineering duties.

According to him, Tinnu was later shifted to donation counting. Even there, Verma claims he maintained strict supervision and stayed until he signed every money stack and deposited it in the bank. He further alleged that circumstances were gradually created which forced him to leave Ayodhya and return to Prayagraj. “I was tortured so much I felt suffocated in Ayodhya and returned to Allahabad [Prayagraj]. After that I got a warning to never return to Ayodhya again.”

While speaking to the media, Verma said his belongings are still in Ayodhya, where he is afraid to return because of threats on his life.

SIT Probes Champat Rai, Tinnu Yadav and Anil Mishra

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe, Times of India sources said investigators have identified several deficiencies in temple management and documented them through videography.

The team has reportedly questioned Tinnu Yadav multiple times along with SBI bank employees, donation counting staff and counting team in-charge Subhash Srivastava. CCTV footage linked to donation boxes is also being examined.

According to TOI, cross-questioning has included Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Dr. Anil Mishra. More than 20 people have reportedly been questioned in multiple rounds and a preliminary report is expected within 10 days.

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