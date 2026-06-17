It is Not a Ram Temple, It is a BJP Temple

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not just a temple. It is the result of decades of faith, sacrifice, struggle, and public participation. For millions of Hindus in India and across the world, the construction of the temple represented the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream. Generations grew up hearing and repeating the slogan, “रामलला हम आएंगे, मंदिर वहीं बनाएंगे!” (Lord Rama, we will come and build your temple). It was more than a political slogan; it became a symbol of faith and cultural identity.
That is why the recent controversy surrounding Ram Mandir donations has deeply disturbed many devotees. The issue is not merely about money. It is about trust. When devotees place their offerings before Lord Rama, they do so with complete faith that every rupee will be used honestly and responsibly.
Recent revelations have raised serious concerns about the handling of donations and the management of funds associated with the Ram Mandir. Questions have emerged regarding individuals involved in the collection, counting, and oversight of devotees' contributions under the management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for overseeing the temple and its affairs.
At the center of the controversy is Ramshankar Yadav, popularly known as Tinnu Yadav, who is a driver and close associate of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.
Allegations have surfaced that over the years, he acquired multiple luxurious properties, valuable land worth crores of rupees, and accumulated considerable wealth that appears disproportionate to his known sources of income.
These claims have naturally raised questions among devotees and the wider public about the source of such assets and whether there is any connection to funds donated by devotees for the Ram Mandir. Equally concerning are allegations that a significant portion of devotees' donations may not have been properly reflected in official records, further intensifying demands for transparency and accountability. While these allegations remain under investigation and no conclusions should be drawn before the inquiry is completed, the concerns are serious enough to warrant a thorough, independent, and transparent probe. The faith of millions of devotees who contributed to the Ram Mandir deserves clarity, accountability, and complete transparency in the management of every rupee donated in the name of Lord Rama.
The Ram Mandir movement was never just a local issue; it became a global symbol of faith, culture, and identity for Hindus worldwide. From the United States and Canada to the United Kingdom and Australia, millions followed the movement closely for decades. Many NRIs contributed generously to the cause and continue to visit Ayodhya to seek blessings. For them, the Ram Mandir is not merely a place of worship but a powerful symbol of their spiritual and emotional connection to India.
Organizations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) played major roles in mobilizing support for the Ram Mandir movement over several decades. They helped keep the issue alive in public discourse and inspired millions of people to contribute their time, energy, and resources. Because of their historical association with the movement, many devotees today expect these organizations to support complete transparency and accountability regarding temple donations.
The most troubling aspect of this donation controversy is that it has created space for people to use an old, cynical phrase: “Ram naam ki loot hai, loot sake to loot” (Theft is allowed to happen in the name of Rama). For millions of believers, this slogan is painful because it suggests that faith can be exploited for personal gain. Whether the allegations ultimately prove true or false, the very existence of such doubts damages public confidence and hurts the sentiments of devotees.
This is also why many citizens are asking an important question: Why have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers not spoken more clearly about the need for a transparent investigation? The Ram Mandir has been one of the most significant public and political projects of modern India. When questions arise regarding the management of devotees’ donations, people naturally expect strong assurances that the matter will be investigated thoroughly and independently. Supporting transparency should never be viewed as opposition to faith. On the contrary, transparency strengthens faith.
The Ram Mandir was built on the faith, sacrifice, and contributions of millions. That faith must never be betrayed. If there has been any misuse of devotees' donations, those responsible must be brought to justice. The devotees of Lord Ram deserve the truth, and every rupee donated in devotion must be fully accounted for.
(Writer is the editor-in-chief of NewsGram and former President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party.)
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