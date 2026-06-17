It is Not a Ram Temple, It is a BJP Temple

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not just a temple. It is the result of decades of faith, sacrifice, struggle, and public participation. For millions of Hindus in India and across the world, the construction of the temple represented the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream. Generations grew up hearing and repeating the slogan, “रामलला हम आएंगे, मंदिर वहीं बनाएंगे!” (Lord Rama, we will come and build your temple). It was more than a political slogan; it became a symbol of faith and cultural identity.

That is why the recent controversy surrounding Ram Mandir donations has deeply disturbed many devotees. The issue is not merely about money. It is about trust. When devotees place their offerings before Lord Rama, they do so with complete faith that every rupee will be used honestly and responsibly.

Recent revelations have raised serious concerns about the handling of donations and the management of funds associated with the Ram Mandir. Questions have emerged regarding individuals involved in the collection, counting, and oversight of devotees' contributions under the management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for overseeing the temple and its affairs.