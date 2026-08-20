‘Jai Jai Modi, Har Har Modi’: Prime Minister Depicted as Lord Ram While 'Modi Chalisa' Rings Out at Delhi's Press Club; PCI Denies Any Involvement

Behind them was a large poster with information about the event. In large golden letters, it read, “Shri Narendra Modi Chalisa.” The poster also mentioned the date and time of the event and stated, “Path evam Bhavya Prastuti” (recitation and grand celebration). Several press personnel were also seen at the event, while four people were seated during the press conference.

One person seen in the images was identified as Ranjan Singh, a board member of the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board. Three other people were also seen with him. Earlier, on July 29, 2026, a proposal was approved by the transgender board to build a temple dedicated to PM Modi in Patna, Bihar. The community had earlier said that the proposal was made to recognise the work PM Modi had done for them.

Press Club of India Issues Clarification on Modi Chalisa Event

The Press Club of India, at around 3 pm, issued a clarification saying that it was not aware of the event and that the event had not been organised by the Club. The Club said that its hall had been rented to an organization for a press conference. In a post on X, it wrote, “The Press Club of India has noticed that a photo/video of an event held at its premises earlier today, is circulating on social media.”