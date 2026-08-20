‘Jai Jai Modi, Har Har Modi’: Prime Minister Depicted as Lord Ram While 'Modi Chalisa' Rings Out at Delhi's Press Club; PCI Denies Any Involvement

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2026, a religious event took place at the Press Club of India (PCI) premises in New Delhi, where people were seen chanting slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Images and videos of the event went viral on social media, leaving many people shocked. In the videos, people were seen reciting the ‘Modi Chalisa’ in front of a cutout poster of PM Modi.
The PCI later issued a clarification, saying that it was not aware of the event and had not organized it. The Club said that its premises had been hired by an organization that was supposed to hold a press conference. It added that the organization violated the terms of the rental agreement and that the event was immediately intervened in and stopped.
In the video, a cutout of PM Modi dressed in a getup resembling Lord Rama, with a peacock feather, was shown. PM Modi was depicted wearing a crown and ornaments, holding a bow and arrow, and dressed in traditional Indian attire. During the event, participants were seen performing an aarti, which was described as the ‘Modi Chalisa.’ Participants were heard singing, “Jai Jai Modi, Har Har Modi” while prayer bells were being rung.
Behind them was a large poster with information about the event. In large golden letters, it read, “Shri Narendra Modi Chalisa.” The poster also mentioned the date and time of the event and stated, “Path evam Bhavya Prastuti” (recitation and grand celebration). Several press personnel were also seen at the event, while four people were seated during the press conference.
One person seen in the images was identified as Ranjan Singh, a board member of the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board. Three other people were also seen with him. Earlier, on July 29, 2026, a proposal was approved by the transgender board to build a temple dedicated to PM Modi in Patna, Bihar. The community had earlier said that the proposal was made to recognise the work PM Modi had done for them.
The Press Club of India, at around 3 pm, issued a clarification saying that it was not aware of the event and that the event had not been organised by the Club. The Club said that its hall had been rented to an organization for a press conference. In a post on X, it wrote, “The Press Club of India has noticed that a photo/video of an event held at its premises earlier today, is circulating on social media.”
It further wrote, “The hall was hired for the purpose of holding a press conference by an organization but when terms for renting out the place were violated by it, the Club authorities immediately intervened and it was stopped.”
Many people reacted to the post, with some laughing while others expressed anger and shock over the event at the Press Club of India. The video and posts have triggered a debate on social media. One user wrote, “Press, both print and TV does nothing but Modi Chalisa anyway.” Another shared a meme with one person giving a brain to another, saying, ‘Hey you dropped this’, with the other person replying, ‘No thanks I am a BJP Supporter.’
Another person criticised the singing and wrote, “Frankly, I don't even mind these sycophants hiring a hall in the Press Club. But it really hurts that they couldn't even hire someone who can sing in tune. Why must we be subject to this terrible singing?” Many other users wrote that this was the reason why BJP supporters are called ‘Andhbhakt.’ One person said, “Bhakti in a religion may be a road to salvation of self. But in politics, bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation AND to DICTATORSHIP.”
Another user wrote, “How fu**ing retarded are these andhbhakts! This country is really really f**ked now. These people must have the IQ of a single celled creature to not be able to see the damage being caused to the nation by this idol of their's. Please stay AWAY if you see them in public.” Another wrote, “Have to give it to Modi bhai Salesman of the decade. Sold dreams promises religion and emotions and andhbhakts bought the whole package. Public ne Bhagwan bana diya. This Modi-public bond will be remembered for decades.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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