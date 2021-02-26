Saturday, February 27, 2021
Indian History & Culture

Remembering The Indian Mystic Poet Sant Ravidas On His Birth Anniversary

On 27th February 2021, this year will mark the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas

Ravidas
Birth Anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji. Wikimedia Commons

By Shweta Porwal

Born in the 14th Century, in an underprivileged family in Seer Goverdhanpur, UP, Guru Ravidas was an Indian Mystic poet sant inspiring millions of people. Every year the birth anniversary of the mystic poet Ravidas is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh according to the lunar calendar.

On 27th February 2021, this year will mark the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. Recommemorating and defining his contribution and its importance. Guru Ravidas was considered a chamar from his birth. Mata Kalsa and father Santokh Dass belonged to a leather working chamar community making them an untouchable caste.

Guru Ravidas was highly interested in spiritual pursuits, even having leather work as an original occupation he used to spend a lot of time in the company of Sufi Sants, Sadhus at the banks of the Ganges practicing spiritual pursuits. Being a spiritual person he wrote several poems and teachings based on spirituality and was recognized as a good friend and disciple of Kabir. Guru Ravidas is also known as the spiritual guide of Meera Bai. He also contributed the 41 hymns in the Guru Granth Sahib.

Ravidas
Guru contributed to Bhakti Movement. Wikimedia commons

Remembering his great deeds and noble teaching Guru Ravidas was among the first people to fight for basic human rights, he is considered as the founder of the Ravidassia Religion and tried to spread the message of equality. The teaching emphasized Universal brotherhood, tolerance, God created man and man did not create a god, and also stated that everybody is equal in all respects.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti has a special significance among the people following the Ravidassia religion. The day is celebrated by devotees by reading ‘ Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji’, taking a dip in the holy river, and offering prayer dedicated to Guru Ravidas in Bhawans. The prime feature is the Nagar kirtan. Followers from all over India visit the birthplace of Ravidas offering all the customary practice.

Purnima Tithi begins from 03:49 PM on Feb 26, 2021 to 01:46 PM on Feb 27, 2021.

