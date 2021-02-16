Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Lead Story

Report: Indian Firms To Use AI-Based Systems For Decision Making By 2023

Indian organizations are looking for technology vendors and integration partners to bridge the talent gap and enhance decision-making capabilities

AI based systems
AI based systems for decision making. Pixabay

Over 40 percent of consumer-focused AI based systems in finance, healthcare, government, and other regulated sectors in India will include provisions to explain their analysis and decisions by 2023, a new IDC report said on Tuesday. Indian organizations are looking for technology vendors and integration partners to bridge the talent gap and enhance decision-making capabilities.

“AI is turning out to be helpful in directing decisions on everything from bank loans, risk assessment, automated customer service, crop advisory, healthcare, and others,” said Swapnil Shende, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India.

By 2025, the number of data analysts and scientists to adopt AutoML for the end-to-end machine learning pipeline from data preparation to model deployment will double in the country. AIOps will become the new normal for IT operations, with at least 40 percent of large enterprises adopting AIOps solutions for automating major IT system and service management processes by the same time, the IDC predicted.

“Businesses are embracing technologies like conversational AI based systems and machine learning, driven by their business objectives of innovation, resiliency, and offering transformative experiences,” said Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud, and AI, IDC India.

By 2026, 20 percent of all AI solutions will be closer to AGI (artificial general intelligence) – leveraging neuro-symbolic techniques that combine deep learning with symbolic methods to create robust humanlike decision-making. “By 2024, 50 percent of enterprises will run varying levels of analytic and AI models at the edge, and 30 percent of those edge AI applications will be accelerated by heterogeneous accelerators,” the report mentioned. (IANS)

