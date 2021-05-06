Thursday, May 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Report: Past Year, 23 Crore Indians Have Been Pushed Into Poverty
IndiaLead Story

Report: Past Year, 23 Crore Indians Have Been Pushed Into Poverty

The pandemic has revealed a systemic and moral failure that makes the most vulnerable always pay the greatest price for everything

0
Poverty
lockdowns wreaked havoc on the economy and livelihoods. Pixabay

As the pandemic and the eventual lockdowns wreaked havoc on the economy and livelihoods, around 23 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty during the past year, showed a report by Azim Premji University. It said that the rural poverty rate increased by 15 percentage points and the urban poverty rate was up nearly 20 points.

“The number of individuals who lie below the national minimum wage threshold (Rs 375 per day as recommended by the Anoop Satpathy committee) increased by 230 million during the pandemic,” said the report titled ‘State of Working India 2021: One Year of Covid-19’.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

It noted that though incomes fell across the board, the pandemic has taken a far heavier toll on poorer households. In April and May, the poorest 20 percent of households lost their entire income. In contrast, the richer households suffered losses of less than a quarter of their pre-pandemic incomes. Over the entire eight-month period (March to October), an average household in the bottom 10 percent lost Rs 15,700, or just over two months’ income.

Further, as per the report, about 1.5 crore workers remained out of work by the end of 2020. About 10 crore people lost jobs during the nationwide April-May 2020 lockdown.
“Most were back at work by June 2020, but even by the end of 2020, about 15 million workers remained out of work,” it said.

Incomes also remained depressed. The average monthly household income per capita in October 2020 (Rs 4,979) was still below its level in January 2020 (Rs 5,989). Job losses were higher for states with a higher average Covid caseload. Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, contributed disproportionately to job losses.

Poverty
Incomes remained depressed. Pixabay

During the lockdown and in the months after, 61 percent of working men remained employed and 7 percent lost employment and did not return to work. For women, only 19 percent remained employed and 47 percent suffered a permanent job loss during the lockdown, not returning to work even by the end of 2020.

The report showed that younger workers were much more impacted, experiencing higher job losses, of a more permanent nature. Around 33 percent of workers in the 15-24 years age group failed to recover employment even by December 2020. This number was only 6 percent in the 25-44 years group.

Vice-Chancellor of Azim Premji University, Anurag Behar said: “The pandemic has revealed a systemic and moral failure that makes the most vulnerable always pay the greatest price for everything. We have to change this from the core.”

ALSO READ: Here’s How Poverty is Being Normalized in Indian Society

The report shows that the pandemic has further increased informality and led to a severe decline in earnings for the majority of workers resulting in a sudden increase in poverty. Women and younger workers have been disproportionately affected. Households have coped by reducing food intake, borrowing, and selling assets. Government relief has helped avoid the most severe forms of distress, but the reach of support measures is incomplete, leaving out some of the most vulnerable workers and households.

The lead author of the report, Amit Basole, said: “Additional government support is urgently needed now for two reasons — compensating for the losses sustained during the first year and anticipating the impact of the second wave. This can include continuing free rations beyond June, additional cash transfers, an expanded MGNREGA, and an urban jobs program.” (IANS/SP)

Previous articleExpert View: Common Queries Related To Vaccination Answered
Next article5 Insane Cults Still Operating Today

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more
Beauty Tips

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more
India

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

NewsGram Desk - 0
Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it's with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius -- the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it's with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius -- the...
Read more

Sumptuous Iftar’s Recipes For Evening

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While many spend the holy month Ramadan fasting, part of the rituals include breaking the daily fast with an evening meal. The Park Hotels...
Read more

These Three High-Potential Stocks Could Be The Best Stocks To Invest In The Near Future

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Willa Holland Diageo Plc The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the company's global businesses: Diageo has lost revenue in markets due to lockdowns, and the fact...
Read more

5 Insane Cults Still Operating Today

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Strange practices and dangerous teachings have been performed by bizarre cults since the dawn of time, and our time is no different....
Read more

Report: Past Year, 23 Crore Indians Have Been Pushed Into Poverty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic and the eventual lockdowns wreaked havoc on the economy and livelihoods, around 23 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty during...
Read more

Expert View: Common Queries Related To Vaccination Answered

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading wider across the country and is even deadlier than before. Healthcare and infrastructure are reeling under pressure,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada