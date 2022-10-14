Indian Gen-Z workers expect honest internal communication within office circles

Indian Gen-Z workers (aged 10-25) expect open, honest internal communication at their workplace, while the millennials (aged 26-41) want a safe, comfortable workplace, a report said on Thursday.
The 'BCW Expectations at Work' study surveyed more than 13,000 people across five industries and 15 countries around the world. In India, the study found that a safe, comfortable workplace tops employees' expectations by 59 percent.
Moreover, Gen-X (aged 42-57) expects employers to take a stand on issues that matter by 55 percent, while baby boomers (aged 58-67) value visible, effective leaders by 61 percent, the findings showed.
"Our 'Expectations at Work' study highlights both the aspects of working life that are most valued by employees including the important nuances between the four generations currently in the workforce and where organizations are falling short."
Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW.
When it comes to job security, Indian Gen-Z workers rated it the third most important (58 percent) expectation of their employers.
"To win the war for talent, leaders need to both understand the wide-ranging needs of their workforces and ensure they're met to attract, retain and motivate the talent they need, now and into the future," said James Morley, Head of BCW Change, BCW's organizational change and employee experience practice. (KB/IANS)