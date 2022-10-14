Indian Gen-Z workers expect honest internal communication within office circles

Indian Gen-Z workers (aged 10-25) expect open, honest internal communication at their workplace, while the millennials (aged 26-41) want a safe, comfortable workplace, a report said on Thursday.

The 'BCW Expectations at Work' study surveyed more than 13,000 people across five industries and 15 countries around the world. In India, the study found that a safe, comfortable workplace tops employees' expectations by 59 percent.

Moreover, Gen-X (aged 42-57) expects employers to take a stand on issues that matter by 55 percent, while baby boomers (aged 58-67) value visible, effective leaders by 61 percent, the findings showed.