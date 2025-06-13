The Hidden Heat Crisis: Report Finds Urgent Need for Workplace Protections Indoors

The Hidden Heat Crisis: Based on data from 3,514 service sector employees throughout the United States, researchers found widespread reports of indoor workers feeling overheated and regularly experiencing temperatures exceeding 80 degrees Fahrenheit, often with little recourse.

“We expected to find some indoor heat exposure among retail workers, but not nearly the levels we did find,” Shepherd said. “These numbers suggest that millions of service sector workers across the country are regularly exposed to potentially unsafe levels of heat indoors each summer and they have very limited ability to mitigate their heat exposure. This creates various health risks for them.”

Among workers employed in retail or food service who work indoors, 65% reported feeling uncomfortably hot or overheated at work and 36% reported experiencing uncomfortable heat at work often or always.

Federal standards being proposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would use a threshold of 80 degrees to define workplace heat exposure, which nearly half of workers surveyed report already experiencing. New Jersey does not have a state heat standard; a bill establishing one has been proposed in the state Assembly.