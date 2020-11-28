Sunday, November 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Researchers Discover Galaxy Surviving Black Hole's Hunger
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Researchers Discover Galaxy Surviving Black Hole’s Hunger

The growth of active black holes doesn't stop star birth instantaneously

0
Galaxy
Illustration of the galaxy called CQ4479. IANS

Researchers have discovered a galaxy that has been managing to survive a black hole’s hunger by continuing to birth new stars, about 100 Sun-sized stars a year.

The discovery from NASA’s telescope on an airplane, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), can help explain how massive galaxies came to be, even though the universe today is dominated by galaxies that no longer form stars, according to the study published in the Astrophysical Journal.

“This shows us that the growth of active black holes doesn’t stop star birth instantaneously, which goes against all the current scientific predictions,” said study co-author Allison Kirkpatrick, Assistant Professor at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, US.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“It’s causing us to re-think our theories on how galaxies evolve.”

SOFIA, a joint project of NASA and the German Aerospace Center, DLR, studied an extremely distant galaxy, located more than 5.25 billion light-years away called CQ4479.

At its core is a special type of quasar that was recently discovered by Kirkpatrick called a “cold quasar.”

In this kind of quasar, the active black hole is still feasting on material from its host galaxy, but the quasar’s intense energy has not ravaged all of the cold gas, so stars can keep forming and the galaxy lives on.

Galaxy
The extremely active black hole at the galaxy center is consuming material so fast that the material is glowing as it spins into the black hole’s center, forming a luminous quasar. Pixabay

This is the first time researchers have a detailed look at a cold quasar, directly measuring the black hole’s growth, star birth rate, and how much cold gas remains to fuel the galaxy.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ट्रांसजेंडर्स के अधिकारों के लिए विकसित हुआ राष्ट्रीय पोर्टल

“We were surprised to see another oddball galaxy that defies current theories,” said Kevin Cooke, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, and lead author of this study.

“If this tandem growth continues both the black hole and the stars surrounding it would triple in mass before the galaxy reaches the end of its life.”

As one of the brightest and most distant objects in the universe, quasars, or “quasi-stellar radio sources,” are notoriously difficult to observe because they often outshine everything around them.

ALSO READ: Space Travel Makes Cell’s Energy Production Dysfunctional

They form when an especially active black hole consumes huge amounts of material from its surrounding galaxy, creating strong gravitational forces. (IANS)

Previous articleAreas of Brain Promoting Patience Releasing Serotonin
Next articleHoliday Homes Demand Increased During Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Puff-Throated Babbler Spotted in Rajasthan

NewsGram Desk - 0
The spotting of a new species of babbler bird has added a new dimension to Rajasthan's rich biodiversity. The small resident bird spotted in...
Read more
Business

Holiday Homes Demand Increased During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has significantly impacted the operations of businesses and people's working model, housing preferences also have changed and the demand for holiday...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Areas of Brain Promoting Patience Releasing Serotonin

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified specific areas of the brain that individually promote patience through the action of serotonin, a chemical that the body produces. The research,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Puff-Throated Babbler Spotted in Rajasthan

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The spotting of a new species of babbler bird has added a new dimension to Rajasthan's rich biodiversity. The small resident bird spotted in...
Read more

Holiday Homes Demand Increased During Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has significantly impacted the operations of businesses and people's working model, housing preferences also have changed and the demand for holiday...
Read more

Researchers Discover Galaxy Surviving Black Hole’s Hunger

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a galaxy that has been managing to survive a black hole's hunger by continuing to birth new stars, about 100 Sun-sized...
Read more

Areas of Brain Promoting Patience Releasing Serotonin

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified specific areas of the brain that individually promote patience through the action of serotonin, a chemical that the body produces. The research,...
Read more

Climate Change Resulting Decline in Arid Regions’ Vegetation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
While climate change and rising global temperatures are leading to declining in vegetation in arid regions of the world's poorest countries, the situation appears...
Read more

Instagram Allows Advertisers Create Sponsored Ads From User Accounts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram is now allowing advertisers to create sponsored ads from user accounts and the feature is part of its update to branded content...
Read more

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase By $2.5 Billion

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
India's foreign exchange reserves rose $2.51 billion during the week ended November 20. According to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, the reserves...
Read more

Essence of Individual Remains Stable Over Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a unique study, researchers have now shown that the essence of an individual remains largely stable over the years. "In our study, we tried...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada