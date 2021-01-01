Saturday, January 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Reusable Satellite Launch Vehicle In ISRO's 10-Year Plan
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Reusable Satellite Launch Vehicle In ISRO’s 10-Year Plan

Development of a heavy-lift rocket, reusable satellite launch vehicle, semi-cryogenic engine

0
ISRO
Reusable rockets, satellite constellation for broadband in ISRO's 10-year plan. Pinterest

Stepping into 2021, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has chalked out its decadal plan which includes the development of a heavy-lift rocket, reusable satellite launch vehicle, semi-cryogenic engine, and others said a top official.

In the short term, the space agency has to realize the first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) operational Geo-Imaging capability, the third moon mission Chandrayaan-3, the first solar mission Aditya-L1, and the first Indian Data Relay Satellite.

“The first unmanned flight under the Gaganyaan Programme is another significant milestone to be achieved this year,” ISRO Chairman K. Sivan, who is also Secretary, Department of Space, ISRO said.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

In his New Year message, he said all the centers/units of ISRO have actively contributed to the formulation of the decadal plan.

Sivan said: “In this decade, the VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre), the lead center for space transportation systems, will carry forward its competence in launch vehicle development towards heavy lift capabilities, achieving partial & full reusability and achieving progress in scramjet engine research.”

According to Sivan, the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) will fructify the much-awaited high thrust semi-cryogenic propulsion capability, which is expected to boost the lifting capability of Indian rockets to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) to almost 5.5 ton while also focusing on liquid oxygen (oxidizer)-Methane propulsion, green propulsion as well as electric propulsion.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

He also said ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) needs to gear up its test facilities to support the qualification of the new propulsion systems and also expand its integration facilities to realize the new semi-cryogenic and LOX/Methane engines.

“In the next decade, emphasis will be on satellite constellation for broadband communication, all-electric satellite platform,s and high-performance satellite platforms in all the application areas,” Sivan said as regards the decadal plans for the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC).

ISRO
The first unmanned flight under the Gaganyaan Programme is another significant milestone to be achieved this year, says ISRO Chief. Pinterest

He said the Space Applications Centre (SAC) will complete its indigenization efforts for atomic clock and traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTA).

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: जानिए कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश की मंत्रिमंडल में कौन कितना अमीर?

In this decade, SAC and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) need to work towards ensuring the collection, processing, and on-demand delivery of satellite data services in line with user expectations.

As regards the rocket port under the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) scaling up of the launch infrastructure to support human spaceflight as well as new heavy-lift vehicles and perhaps support and facilitate the launching of private space transportation systems in the country, Sivan said.

The Semi-Conductor Laboratory SCL will work towards creating a strong micro-electronics base in the country and enhance capabilities in the Very Large Scale Integrated circuit (VLSI) domain.

“A lion’s share of ISRO’s technology development & advanced R&D activities is expected to be carried out for facilitating the Gaganyaan (human space mission) program and sustaining the human spaceflight activities in the long term,” Sivan added.

ALSO READ: Interest Rates, Inflation, Market Interventions Weakened The Rupee

On its part, the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), in association with all other ISRO centers, is working towards the enhanced capabilities essential for the human spaceflight program including the human-rated launch vehicle, Orbital Module, rendezvous and docking, regenerative life support systems and space habitats, Sivan added. (IANS)

Previous articleSinking Earth’s Surface Will Affect 635M People
Next articleThe World Welcomes New Year Resisting A Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The World Welcomes New Year Resisting A Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
The world’s 7.8 billion people are bidding a hearty farewell to 2020 without the usual fanfare and public gatherings because of the novel coronavirus...
Read more
Lead Story

Sinking Earth’s Surface Will Affect 635M People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Human activities such as groundwater removal and other natural causes are leading to the sinking of the Earth's surface and the phenomenon will affect...
Read more
India

Dalai Lama: The Past Is Past From Today

NewsGram Desk - 0
The past is past from today, the globetrotting elderly Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama, who is revered as a 'living god', said in his...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The World Welcomes New Year Resisting A Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The world’s 7.8 billion people are bidding a hearty farewell to 2020 without the usual fanfare and public gatherings because of the novel coronavirus...
Read more

Reusable Satellite Launch Vehicle In ISRO’s 10-Year Plan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Stepping into 2021, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has chalked out its decadal plan which includes the development of a heavy-lift rocket, reusable...
Read more

Sinking Earth’s Surface Will Affect 635M People

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Human activities such as groundwater removal and other natural causes are leading to the sinking of the Earth's surface and the phenomenon will affect...
Read more

Dalai Lama: The Past Is Past From Today

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The past is past from today, the globetrotting elderly Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama, who is revered as a 'living god', said in his...
Read more

Good Song Finds Its Audience Irrespective of Genre, says Ankit Tiwari

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer-music composer Ankit Tiwari, who has lent his voice to the recently released song Main nahi jaunga, says he is quite happy with audience...
Read more

Abhishek Bachchan: What Stays With Me Is That Unsaid Power To Do More

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has reminisced about his journey in 2020, saying what stays with him is the unsaid power to do more. Abhishek posted...
Read more

Words Must Match Pictures In Safety Messages On Social Media

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When using Facebook, Twitter, or other social media platforms to nudge people towards safe and healthy behavior, it is critical to make sure the...
Read more

New Mutation In Malaria Parasite Enhancing Resistance To Drug

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New mutations in the malaria parasite that enhance resistance to a drug used to prevent the disease in pregnant women and children are already...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada