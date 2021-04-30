Friday, April 30, 2021
Rohit Sardana, The Popular Television Anchor Passed Away

Rohit Sardana is and will always be known for his straightforward manner of reporting

Rohit Sardana
Rohit Sardana, Senior Journalist. Wikimedia commons

By Shweta Porwal

A piece of heart-wrenching news is coming right away. The Well known television anchor and senior Journalist of Hindi News Channel Aaj Tak Rohit Sardana passed away due to a heart attack on Friday, 30th April. Earlier a week before demise he had also tested positive for Covid19.

Rohit Sardana was one of the best-known journalists who had joined Aaj Tak in 2017 after he left Zee News. Being a  recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award he had earned a lot of name and fame making place in the most popular Hindi Anchors in the country.

Sardana was the host of Dangal, a debate show on Aaj Tak. Other than that he also formerly worked with ETV Network and Akashvani.

The untimely news of the demise came as a major shock to the media community. Many of his colleagues, Union Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence over the demise of Sardana.

Sardana’s colleague and Senior Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai took on social media and informed with a tweet. Well-known TV news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep Condolences to his family.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi tweeted:

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Said:

Another colleague Rahul Kanwal also tweeted:

Condolence is pouring in from across India. People are shocked by hearing the news. Even while suffering from poor health he was helping people in need of amenities by sharing SOS calls and other information on Twitter posts.

Rohit Sardana is and will always be known for his straightforward manner of reporting. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off and on the screen, Rohit will always be in our heart.

