Rohit Sardana, The Popular Television Anchor Passed Away

By Shweta Porwal

A piece of heart-wrenching news is coming right away. The Well known television anchor and senior Journalist of Hindi News Channel Aaj Tak Rohit Sardana passed away due to a heart attack on Friday, 30th April. Earlier a week before demise he had also tested positive for Covid19.

Rohit Sardana was one of the best-known journalists who had joined Aaj Tak in 2017 after he left Zee News. Being a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award he had earned a lot of name and fame making place in the most popular Hindi Anchors in the country.

Sardana was the host of Dangal, a debate show on Aaj Tak. Other than that he also formerly worked with ETV Network and Akashvani.

The untimely news of the demise came as a major shock to the media community. Many of his colleagues, Union Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence over the demise of Sardana.

Sardana’s colleague and Senior Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai took on social media and informed with a tweet. Well-known TV news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep Condolences to his family.

More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi tweeted:

Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Said:

I'm deeply shocked & saddened to hear heartbreaking news of senior journalist Rohit Sardana's demise. He was a fearless and straightforward journalist. May his departed soul rest in peace 🙏#RohitSardana pic.twitter.com/PFBSLhkNeN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 30, 2021

Another colleague Rahul Kanwal also tweeted:

Rohit Sardana was the sharpest young anchor I have met. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the phrase, precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off the screen, he was destined for great things. Our newsroom is in deep shock — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) April 30, 2021

Condolence is pouring in from across India. People are shocked by hearing the news. Even while suffering from poor health he was helping people in need of amenities by sharing SOS calls and other information on Twitter posts.

Rohit Sardana is and will always be known for his straightforward manner of reporting. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off and on the screen, Rohit will always be in our heart.