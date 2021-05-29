Saturday, May 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Roshan Says Theatre Experience Can't Be Replaced By Virtual
EntertainmentLead Story

Roshan Says Theatre Experience Can’t Be Replaced By Virtual

The veteran who came up with a virtual interactive theatre called 'Lockdown Love' just a few weeks after the 2020 lockdown began is also the President of EEMA

0
Theatre
Theatre and live experiences. Pixabay

Radio jockey, senior theatre actor and presenter, Roshan Abbas, theatre is best experienced when you are “seeing the white of your audiences’ eyes”. According to Abbas, the experience of live theatre or an event doesn’t get translated on the virtual platform.

“The shared laughter and emotions build a layer of support for the performer which helps build the performance further. I think for many artists this has become a challenge. I miss live interaction and the shared emotions. Nothing can fill that gap,” Abbas tells IANSlife.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The veteran– who came up with a virtual interactive theatre called ‘Lockdown Love’ just a few weeks after the 2020 lockdown began — is also the President of EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association) India.

Asked how he has felt the impact of the lockdown on the live events space, Abbas says that event spaces are running empty and there is a whole cost of infrastructure behind them, salaries of employees, a bond broken with a paying audience. “Unlike many countries, I still haven’t seen any major support given to our community. We are not just event planners but an ecosystem of production, talent, venue, agencies, artists, technical directors, etc.

  • According to the events body spokesperson, there are nearly 10 million people who have been affected by the locking-down of the sector. “The ever-growing industry witnessed a downfall. Enterprises, entrepreneurs, agency personnel, daily wage staff, and many more have landed in huge losses.”

Along with talks with government representatives, Abbas says they have been focussing on demonstrating how live events can take place keeping all precautions and protocols in place. He looks forward to the sector re-opening in the Unlock phases.

Theatre
“The shared laughter and emotions build a layer of support for the performer which helps build the performance further. Pixabay

“During the current pandemic, we have suffered losses of both lives and livelihood. Yet we have stood by the nation in this hour of need. Amidst the national distress, event managers proudly known to provide quick solutions with limited resources have proactively stepped up to support humanity. In this second wave of the pandemic, the event community took charge and came to the forefront by providing help and assistance to the people with their genuine and planned efforts,” he says.

ALSO READ: Here How’s Theatre Impacts Its Audiences

The apex events body has come forward with voluntary support for the management of Sant Nirankari Covid facility Burari and Rakabganj Gurdwara, along with helpline support and aiding in launching ot her Covid care initiatives.

“..the event management community is best at crisis management, planning, innovation, and execution. While our work is suffering, yet we’ve proactively come up with sources to help the masses. We empathize with humanity and we feel that the nation needs us now and with our efforts, we shall aim to serve them,” concludes Abbas. (IANS/AD)

Previous articleNot Accepting New Policy Won’t Limit Features: WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Not Accepting New Policy Won’t Limit Features: WhatsApp

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a U-turn, WhatsApp has said that it will not limit functionalities for users who do not accept the new privacy policy that went...
Read more
Lead Story

NASA To Investigate Cosmic Mystery

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's new next-generation space telescope, currently under development, will see thousands of exploding stars called supernovae across vast periods and space. Using these observations, astronomers...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 53) OM PARAMATASAHANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 53)  OM PARAMATASAHANABHŨMYAI  NAMAH: Ashtottaram 53: OṀ (AUM) -PA-RA-MA-TA-SA-HA-NA-BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA ॐ परमतसहनभूम्यै नमः                                 (Paramata: Other religions; Sahana: Tolerance, Patience) The great virtue of India is, truly displaying an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,500FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Roshan Says Theatre Experience Can’t Be Replaced By Virtual

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Radio jockey, senior theatre actor and presenter, Roshan Abbas, theatre is best experienced when you are "seeing the white of your audiences' eyes". According...
Read more

Not Accepting New Policy Won’t Limit Features: WhatsApp

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a U-turn, WhatsApp has said that it will not limit functionalities for users who do not accept the new privacy policy that went...
Read more

NASA To Investigate Cosmic Mystery

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's new next-generation space telescope, currently under development, will see thousands of exploding stars called supernovae across vast periods and space. Using these observations, astronomers...
Read more

Ashtottaram 53) OM PARAMATASAHANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 53)  OM PARAMATASAHANABHŨMYAI  NAMAH: Ashtottaram 53: OṀ (AUM) -PA-RA-MA-TA-SA-HA-NA-BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA ॐ परमतसहनभूम्यै नमः                                 (Paramata: Other religions; Sahana: Tolerance, Patience) The great virtue of India is, truly displaying an...
Read more

Bangladeshi Immigrants On The Rise In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants- four males, and one woman have been detained for allegedly raping and torturing a lady at Ramamurthy Nagara,...
Read more

Amidst The Pandemic The Behavior Of Dating Is Rapidly Evolving

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of the pandemic appears to be more scary and deadly. While the nation grapples as the situation is serious, the vaccination...
Read more

5 Tips For Successful Cricket Betting For Players In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lovelesh Sharma Cricket is a game of glory. As a result, the game of cricket needs a strategy. This makes cricket different from other...
Read more

4 Places To Travel Now That The World Is Opening Up

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By James Pond The COVID-19 Virus put most international travel on hold. Now, however, some countries are once again opening their borders to tourists. This...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,500FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada