Rowan Atkinson: Weight of Responsibility Playing Mr. Bean Not Pleasant

Actor Rowan Atkinson is globally loved for playing Mr. Bean, but he says he finds portraying the character stressful and exhausting.

The 65-year-old is developing an animated film based on the popular character, but he says he finds “the weight of responsibility not pleasant”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Atkinson played the titular role in the hit series from 1990 to 1995. He also starred in the films — Bean Movie in 1997, and Mr. Bean’s Holiday in 2007.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Having made an animated TV series, we’re now in the foothills of developing an animated movie for Mr. Bean — it’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually,” he said in an interview to Radio Times.

“I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it,” he added.

He confessed that he doesn’t like the “process of making anything — with the possible exception of ‘Blackadder’ because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders, not just mine”.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: लगातार लोगों की नजर में रहने पर वरुण धवन ने क्या कहा

The “Johnny English” actor isn’t surprised by the success of his character. “Mr. Bean’s success has never surprised me. Watching an adult behaving in a childish way without being remotely aware of his inappropriateness is fundamentally funny,” he said.

“The fact the comedy is visual rather than verbal means it has been successful internationally, too,” he added.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Feels Entertainment Industry In India Is Going Through A Renaissance

Atkinson wrote and starred in “Blackadder” between 1983 and 1989, and said the most optimistic he could be about a revival is that it is “certainly not impossible”. (IANS)