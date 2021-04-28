Rudra’s Teardrops: Know The Significance Of Wearing A Rudraksha

By- Khushi Bisht

Rudraksha is a Sanskrit word that means ‘Tears of Lord Shiva’ (‘Rudra’- Lord Shiva and ‘Aksha’- Tears). According to legend, Lord Shiva once went into mindfulness and intense meditation with the intention of giving peace and joy to all life forms. He was completely absorbed in his blissful state. As he completed his meditation and awoke a thousand years later, he started to cry tears of worldly-wise love. His tears dropped to the ground and sprouted into seeds, resulting in the development of the first Rudraksha tree.

Saints and sages always use Rudraksha beads as a gift from Lord Shiva himself to shield them from earthly hardships and misfortunes and for bringing in the ultimate goals in life by calming the mind, feelings, and providing the right atmosphere for contemplation and peaceful deeds.

The Rudraksha tree, scientifically known as Elaeocarpus ganitrus, is an evergreen tree that grows rapidly. It grows at a specific height in the mountain ranges, primarily in the Himalayan region. The top-notch Rudraksha comes from the Himalayan mountains due to the effect of soil, climate, and everything else.

Rudraksha beads contain Shiva’s energy, putting them on a higher energy level than any other crystals. It releases a strong defensive force, allowing the wearer to reach their maximum potential. The following are some of the benefits of wearing Rudraksha beads:

1. Rudraksha beads have a distinct vibration and are well-known for their curing and defensive powers. It is believed that meditating with a Rudraksha mala (a string of prayer beads) improves concentration, provides insight, inner peace, and contentment. Because of its strong vibration that defends against all sorts of harmful forces and energies, the Rudraksha beads are considered protection to wear.

2. If the environment around you isn’t favourable to the kind of energy you have, you won’t be able to settle down and relax. Rudraksha is an incredible support for anyone who travels often because it offers protection and strength by forming a defensive shield around them.

3. Rudraksha is used to treat heart issues, hypertension, neurological illnesses, and to enhance intellect. Rudraksha beads can also assist with issues including skin and inflammatory disorders.

4. Rudraksha beads are believed to be really powerful when used in the process of chanting or meditation, which involves repeating the Mantra 108 times a day. Its beads are renowned for their mystical curing powers, which can aid in the treatment of a variety of emotional and physical ailments.

5. The number of Mukhis (Faces) in Rudraksha varies from one to twenty-one. Panchmukhi (five-faced beads), are secure and beneficial to all. It is for the sake of overall well-being, fitness, and liberty. It helps lower blood pressure, relaxes muscles, and gives the nervous system a sense of composure and wakefulness.

Rudraksha is a special seed and its beads have been known as sacred since antiquity. It is highly regarded and deemed sacred in India. People do not touch it with grubby hands and until they have performed the necessary rituals. It is a holy seed that has 1,000 times the energy of any gemstone. Rudraksha beads are ideal for those seeking the purest divine energies and security from their jewellery.

If you are unable to wear it every day, you should keep it in a holy spot. The aura of defensive energy is mainly experienced in places where the Rudraksha is kept frequently. You’ll have a feeling of tranquility and fewer distractions in your surroundings. This is especially helpful for study, contemplation, and other activities that require a lot of focus.