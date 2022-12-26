NUCLEAR press buttons in the hands of few mavericks

The conflict is bloody and the worst since the end of World War 2. Zelensky chose to fight back, he seemed determined. Several attempts at peace have failed. The war started in February 2022 and but still ongoing. Zelensky ran out to the world with a begging bowl, pleading for aid to fight his enemy. Of course, Zelensky’ resilience is incredible, and that literary has won him countless fans across the world. Well, ten months of blitzkrieg in Ukraine, where civilians were not spared and had to flee their homeland. The impact of the war is the massive refugee and unprecedented humanitarian crisis. People are like the eggs thrown on streets to fry in fires that lit up in the wake of the bombs.

While humanitarian agencies, including UNHCR are organizing aid, the suffering of the people is beyond any measure. In the meantime, Putin is busy seeking playmates to aid him against Ukraine and possibly the world. When Uncle Sam imposed sanctions, the other sanction-hit victims come out in support of the villain. Iran has also offered a hand while unpredictable Korea’s yellow gnome is doing target practice. It will not be long before China and North Korea join the bloc. Are we at the tip of the next World War?

Here what is certain is that these two AVENGERS and their supporters are not concerned about the people and their “untold suffering”. The security and identity of the citizens is just an “excuse” for this protracted war.

Indeed, human life is transient; each day, the two leaders fight over a piece of land, killing hundreds and causing colossal loss of property. They don’t think of the soldiers and civilians as human beings but as tools for targets. It is not improbable that they may turn the whole world into a “battleground”. It all depends upon their thoughtless impulses. Until their EGO gets blunted, we, the mass innocent world population, are on the verge of an apocalypse. Unless they learn to make peace with themselves, they will never leave us at peace. Beware, the NUCLEAR press buttons are in the hands of few mavericks whose minds are at war.

(An India-based writer and researcher, Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work entitled ‘Great Minds on India’ that has earned worldwide appreciation. Translated into thirteen languages, his book has been prefaced by a NASA chief scientist – Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA. Gewali is also a member of the International Human Rights Commission, Zürich, Switzerland)