Russia-Ukraine War: Russia says it shot down a Ukrainian drone at Southern Russia Airfield

Russian news agencies quoted the country’s defense ministry as saying Russian troops shot down a Ukrainian drone Monday, with the debris from the aircraft killing three people as it fell on a base in southern Russia.

The ministry said the drone was flying at a low altitude early Monday as it approached the Engels military airfield in Russia’s Saratov region, and that the three dead were Russian servicemen at the airfield.

The base is hundreds of kilometers from the front lines in Ukraine where Russian forces invaded in February.

Russia said Ukrainian drones attacked the same base on December 5.

Christmas message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave thanks Sunday to all those "doing everything so that we can live" as he offered Christmas wishes Sunday in his nightly video address.

Among those he thanked were the military personnel who are holding the front and trying to push it farther; repairmen, utility workers, volunteers, nurses and all medical personnel, educators and IT specialists, and everyone who is helping Ukraine remain resilient.

Zelenskyy also thanked journalists who spread the truth, as well as the leaders and people of the world who support Ukraine.