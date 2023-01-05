Russia-Ukraine War: Britain says Russia may have stored ammunition at the site of barracks attack

Russia's defense ministry said early Wednesday that its troops' "massive use" of mobile phones led to the January 1 strike.

"It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use — contrary to the prohibition — by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

"This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' location for a missile strike," it added.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the strike in Makiivka on Monday. Russian forces control the town and had turned a school into military quarters.

Russian Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said in a video statement released by the ministry early Wednesday that the death toll had risen to 89, from 63 announced Monday. He said more bodies had been found under the rubble of the building, Agence France-Presse reported.

"A commission is working to investigate the circumstances of what has happened," he said.

Russian war correspondents said the soldiers in the Makiivka quarters consisted largely of newly mobilized Russians, according to AFP. They added the soldiers were stationed in an unprotected building that was destroyed because ammunition stored on the premises detonated in the strike.