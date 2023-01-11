Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainians to train on Patriots in USA according to Pentagon

PENTAGON — The Pentagon has confirmed that U.S. forces will begin training Ukrainian troops on the Patriot missile defense system at Fort Sill in Oklahoma later this month, after VOA and other outlets had reported the news earlier Tuesday.

Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder announced Tuesday during a briefing at the Pentagon that the training at Fort Sill could begin “as soon as next week.”

“The training will prepare approximately 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers to operate, maintain and sustain the defensive system over a training course expected to last several months,” Ryder said, adding that a Patriot battery would give Ukraine another capability to defend its people against Russia’s ongoing aerial assaults.

Fort Sill is home to the U.S. Army’s field artillery school.

Ryder said the U.S. would look for ways to “accelerate the training timeline” so Ukrainians could return to the battlefield as quickly as possible.

Last week, the Pentagon announced that it would send 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new round of military aid to Kyiv to help Ukrainian forces fight off an invasion by Russia.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Ryder said training on the Bradleys would be part of the combined arms training that Ukrainians would complete in Germany.