Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in Battle for Soledar

The Russian and Ukrainian militaries said there was heavy fighting Wednesday in Soledar, countering an earlier claim by Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group that it had taken control of the town in eastern Ukraine.

Hours after the Wagner Group claim, the Russian military said fighting was ongoing with Russian airborne units surrounding the town on the north and south.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern military command told Ukrainian television that the situation in Soledar was “complicated.”

The area is one of the most active in the conflict, making it difficult for an independent assessment of the situation.

Britain’s defense ministry said Tuesday that Wagner and Russian forces were probably in control of most of Soledar, which is located near Bakhmut, one of Russia’s major targets at this stage of its invasion.