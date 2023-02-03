Russia-Ukraine War: Putin compares Ukraine war to fight against Nazi Germany

In a speech to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared his country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine to the fight against Nazi Germany.

The Battle of Stalingrad, which was fought between August 23, 1942, to February 2, 1943, was the deadliest to take place during the Second World War. An estimated two million people were killed.

During the war, Nazi Germany and its allies unsuccessfully fought the Soviet Union for control of the city of Stalingrad, later renamed Volgograd.

The Soviet army captured nearly 91,000 German troops, marking a major turning point in the war.

Speaking at a commemoration event in Volgograd on Thursday, the President said history was repeating itself as Germany has decided to send tanks to Ukraine, the BBC reported.