Donald Trump Calls Navi Pillay a “Mysterious Person,” Lashes Out at Norway Over 2026 Nobel Peace Prize Snub; Netizens Call Him “Poor Little Bubba”

Just months later, Trump sent a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, telling him, “Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars and more, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace.” The POTUS repeated his claim of having stopped eight wars during his address at the Syracuse rally.

Trump Repeats His Eight-War Cry

“I settled eight wars, with letters being sent from every president and prime minister of all those countries I helped bring conflicts to an end,” said Trump, emphasizing that they had sent the letters to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Norway. He continued, saying that he would soon either win or settle two more wars: the conflict involving Iran and the Russia-Ukraine war. He went on to discuss the war with Iran, which began when the United States and Israel launched a joint operation on February 28, 2026, assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

“Iran will be very quick, one way or the other: they either give us everything, or they don’t exist any longer,” said US President Donald Trump as the crowd cheered. He mentioned the eight wars that he claimed to have settled through his swift intervention, including the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the Democratic Republic of the Congo-Rwanda conflict, the Israel-Hamas war, the Israel-Iran conflict, and the Kosovo-Serbia conflict.

See Also: ‘I Don’t Need International Law,’ Trump Says, Adding That His ‘Power’ Is Limited Only By His ‘Morality’

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Navi Pillay, also took a jibe at Trump after learning that she had been honored with the prestigious award on Friday, October 9, 2026. Pillay, who is also the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, was delivering a speech at the Nuremberg Court in Germany when she heard the news. She said, “Thank you very much. If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump,” prompting the room to erupt in laughter.

Netizens React to Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Snub

While some netizens got creative with their reactions by sharing AI-generated clips and photos of a baby Trump fussing over the award, others slammed him for starting the war with Iran. “When the whole world was functioning better, he went on a spree of war, aggression, encroachment, kidnapping, murdering, rigging the world economy and stock markets for personal benefit... Worst, he wants a Nobel Prize for all he has done to this world!” ranted one user on X.

Another user wrote, “The only stain on this world is Trump himself, and he is dragging the USA down with him.” Many users expressed the view that a separate Nobel Peace Prize should be created for the POTUS, with one user writing, “Awww, poor Trumpy didn't get his way again. Poor little bubba.”

[RH/VS/HP]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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