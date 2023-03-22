Xi Jinping wraps up show-of-solidarity trip to Russia

When Chinese leader Xi Jinping bid his host Vladimir Putin goodbye after formal talks at the Kremlin on Tuesday, he spoke about “changes that haven’t happened in 100 years” and that Russia and China, together, “are driving these changes.”

To which, Putin replied: “Agreed.”

The two presidents, during their meetings, appeared to have discussed changes in the world order that their countries could join hands to enforce.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported that the Kremlin is “convinced that Western countries are very nervous about the talks between Putin and Xi.”

“Two great powers and neighbors are solving the most important questions of the world’s politics, as well as of bilateral relations,” the agency said in its assessment of the talks between both men.

As Xi wrapped up his three-day visit to Moscow on Wednesday – his first foreign trip since being re-elected for a rare third term – earlier expectations that the Chinese president could help mediate an end to the war in Ukraine seem to have diminished.

Instead the world witnessed a spectacular display of China’s support for the Russian president who has been placed under warrant by the International Criminal Court as a suspected war criminal, as well as the documentation of a special partnership, which has been ushered to a “new era.”

No progress on Ukraine conflict

Beijing last month released a 12-point official “Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis,” which is aimed at mediating peace and putting an end to the bloody war now in its second year.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, President Putin said Russia agreed with “many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China” and the blue print “can be taken as the basis for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kyiv.”

“However, so far we have not observed such readiness on their part,” Putin added.

Russia and China, Putin said, were “pursuing an independent and self-efficient foreign policy.”

“We are working in solidarity on the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world order, which should be based on the central role of the U.N., its Security Council, international law, the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter,” the Russian president said.