Russia hits Ukraine with widespread drone, missile attacks

Russia hits Ukraine:- Russia carried out widespread drone and missile attacks against Ukraine on Monday, killing at least three people and knocking out power in parts of several cities, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia used more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones in the assault, targeting “critical civilian infrastructure.”

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces cannot be constrained in their ability to carry out long-range attacks when Russia faces no such limitations. Ukrainian officials have long sought greater freedom from weapons providers to use those weapons to hit military targets inside of Russia that are used to launch missile and drone attacks against Ukraine.

“America, Britain, France, and our other partners have the power to help us stop this terror,” Zelenskyy said. “The time for decisive action is now.”

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak reported one person was killed and multiple homes were damaged in his region.

In the western city of Lutsk, a Russian attack killed one person and damaged a residential building.

Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said one person was killed there, with Russian strikes also targeting energy infrastructure.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported power outages in several parts of the Ukrainian capital, along with a resulting interruption in water supplies.

Officials in Lviv reported power cuts in their region after Russian attacks targeting energy facilities.

Poltava Governor Philip Pronin reported Russian attacks targeting an industrial facility and injuring five people.

Russia’s defense ministry said it shot down Ukrainian drones early Monday over the Bryansk and Yaroslavl regions.

Yaroslavl Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said one of the drones was downed as it tried to attack an oil refinery.

Russia’s Saratov region was the main target of overnight Ukrainian drone attacks, with the Russian defense ministry reporting it destroyed nine of the drones. Officials in Saratov said falling debris damaged a residential complex and injured one person.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region reported two injuries from a Ukrainian drone attack on a car.

Russian air defenses also shot down Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Tula, Oryol and Ryazan regions, the defense ministry said. VOA/SP