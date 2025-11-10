Wide Ukraine Electricity Outages As Crews Struggle To Repair Damage From Russian Attacks

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) . Read the original article.

Kyiv and many Ukrainian regions faced extensive power cuts and outages as crews struggled to repair infrastructure battered by Russian air attacks.

Power was reduced in most regions for eight to 16 hours on November 9, state energy provider Ukrenergo said, adding that consumption restrictions were scheduled for November 10 as well.

"The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities," the company said.

"It is difficult to recall such a [large] number of direct strikes on energy facilities since the beginning of the invasion," Ukrenergo spokeswoman Svitlana Hrynchuk told Ukrainian media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that "repair crews are working almost around the clock in most regions."

"Restoration efforts are ongoing, and although the situation is difficult, thousands of people are involved in stabilizing the system and repairing the damage," he added.

Even before the onset of cold weather across Ukraine, Russia had intensified its campaign to take out the country's power grid, as well as natural gas facilities and pipelines, in an effort to freeze and demoralize Ukrainians.

At least seven people were killed and an unknown number of others wounded in the Russian attacks on November 7, prompting Zelenskyy to again urge Kyiv's allies to punish Russia and pressure President Vladimir Putin.

"Any [further] weakening…only encourages Putin to prolong the war, inflict more damage on our country, our people, and others around the world," he said on November 8.