Massive Russian Air Strike On Kyiv Kills At Least 6, Injures Dozens

Russian air strikes pounded Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine overnight, killing several people and wounding dozens of others -- including a pregnant woman -- as Moscow continues to hit civilian infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces used 430 drones and 18 missiles in the attack on November 14, making it one of its biggest attacks in recent months. Targets in Sumy, Odesa, and Kharkiv were also hit, he added.

According to Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko, six people were killed and at least 35 injured, two of whom were children, in a massive wave of missiles and drones that hit the Ukrainian capital and several other regions.

The air strikes targeted residential districts across the capital. Around 30 apartment buildings were damaged, alongside medical facilities, public transportation, offices, shops, and vehicles, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Once again, Russia has launched a heinous attack against Ukraine, our people, and ordinary residential buildings," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Emergency crews work at a residential building in Kyiv after a massive Russian air attack early on November 14.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's air-defense units intercepted 405 drones and 14 missiles, including two Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles. Debris and direct hits were reported at 13 locations in the capital, and falling fragments caused additional damage at 44 more locations, Zelenskyy said on Telegram."I'm going to die right here.... I don't have the strength anymore," one woman cried out as her daughter and son-in-law were trapped under rubble in their building

Among the severely affected were dozens of high-rise buildings, hospitals, and the Azerbaijani Embassy, which was struck by an Iskander missile fragment, Zelenskyy added, calling the attacks "cowardly shelling."