Lawyer Raises Alarm As Journalist Nika Novak Disappears From Siberian Prison

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

Former RFE/RL contributor Nika Novak, who was sentenced to prison last year by a Russian court for carrying out her professional duties, has disappeared from a Siberian correctional colony, her lawyer said.

Yulia Kuznetsova said in a social media post that it appeared Novak was being transferred from Penal Colony No. 11 in the village of Bozoy in the Irkutsk region, though her destination was unknown.

"This week, a lawyer colleague of mine tried to visit Nika, but was denied entry," Kuznetsova wrote. "He noticed a loud noise and a large number of Investigative Committee officers in the colony. The prison staff are not explaining what exactly happened."

Kuznetsova said she called the colony on November 30 for information on Novak but was rejected and told to submit a request, which she subsequently did.