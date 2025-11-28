DELUSIONAL TAKE: Bihar Journalist Kanhaiya Bhelari Blames Gay Marriages for Causing Earthquakes; Netizens Ask, 'Do Straight Marriages Cause Cloudbursts Then?'

Bhelari argued, “Today it has become common for boys to marry boys, and girls to marry girls. I don't support it.” The host questioned Bhelari’s statement, asking, “What is the problem in that?”

He further explained that if adults in same-sex marriages are happy and satisfied in their relationships with their partners, irrespective of gender or sex, why should it bother anyone? Dwivedi also pointed out that “everyone has equal rights” and reminded Bhelari that the Supreme Court decriminalized Section 377 — sexual acts against the order of nature.

Dwivedi’s explanation was followed by Bhelari’s statement: “That’s why earthquakes happen!

His response caught the host off guard, as he repeated Bhelari’s statement and countered him with another question, which was followed by a scientific explanation addressing Bhelari’s amusing claim.

The host eventually explained the geological activity and shifting of tectonic plates that cause earthquakes. Even after providing a reasonable explanation, Bhelari remained firm in his reasoning, telling the host that society should not accept everything in the name of being modern.

While at the center of another controversy, Bhelari’s contentious statements continue to make waves. He had previously been criticized for saying that daughters should stay away from their parents’ home after marriage.

Lalu Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, questioned his remarks that a daughter should only visit her home on special occasions, like festivals. Bhelari claimed that daughters should not interfere in their father’s family matters especially after getting married. Acharya criticised him for his sexist statement and even shared the video clip of the phone call on her social media.