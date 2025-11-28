DELUSIONAL TAKE: Bihar Journalist Kanhaiya Bhelari Blames Gay Marriages for Causing Earthquakes; Netizens Ask, 'Do Straight Marriages Cause Cloudbursts Then?'

Key Points:
Kanhaiya Bhelari went viral after claiming that gay marriages cause earthquakes.
During a Lallantop interview, he insisted same-sex marriages are wrong.
Bhelari faced backlash, with netizens mocking his logic and recalling his previous sexist remark that married daughters should stay away from their parents’ homes.
Bihar journalist Kanhaiya Bhelari’s reasoning for the occurrence of natural disasters like Earthquakes has gone viral on various social media platforms. His ‘not so’ scientific reasoning even baffled the Lallantop host and journalist Saurabh Dwivedi.
According to Bhelari, earthquakes are not caused by tectonic plates getting stuck and releasing pressure. He claimed that gay marriages cause earthquakes. His response created a shockwave through social media causing a stir of astonishment and incredulous impression among netizens.
Bhelari recently appeared on the Lallantop YouTube channel, hosted by journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, where he made a shocking statement. He explained that he does not support boys marrying boys or girls marrying girls, openly stating that he believes it is wrong, which was immediately challenged by the host.
Bhelari argued, “Today it has become common for boys to marry boys, and girls to marry girls. I don't support it.” The host questioned Bhelari’s statement, asking, “What is the problem in that?”
He further explained that if adults in same-sex marriages are happy and satisfied in their relationships with their partners, irrespective of gender or sex, why should it bother anyone? Dwivedi also pointed out that “everyone has equal rights” and reminded Bhelari that the Supreme Court decriminalized Section 377 — sexual acts against the order of nature.
Dwivedi’s explanation was followed by Bhelari’s statement: “That’s why earthquakes happen!
His response caught the host off guard, as he repeated Bhelari’s statement and countered him with another question, which was followed by a scientific explanation addressing Bhelari’s amusing claim.
The host eventually explained the geological activity and shifting of tectonic plates that cause earthquakes. Even after providing a reasonable explanation, Bhelari remained firm in his reasoning, telling the host that society should not accept everything in the name of being modern.
While at the center of another controversy, Bhelari’s contentious statements continue to make waves. He had previously been criticized for saying that daughters should stay away from their parents’ home after marriage.
Lalu Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, questioned his remarks that a daughter should only visit her home on special occasions, like festivals. Bhelari claimed that daughters should not interfere in their father’s family matters especially after getting married. Acharya criticised him for his sexist statement and even shared the video clip of the phone call on her social media.
His recent claim that gay marriages cause earthquakes has triggered strong reactions from social media users, who questioned the logic behind his statement. One user on X said, “Blaming gay people for earthquakes is like blaming traffic jams on single men. A belief with zero logic.” Another user took a dig at the Congress party: “Blaming election losses on EVMs and the ECI. Blaming natural calamities on gay people. Quintessential Congressi,” wrote the X user.
