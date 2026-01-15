Maduro Is Gone From Venezuela, But Russia May Not Be

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

Over more than two decades, Russia has embedded itself in Venezuela's military, energy sector, and political elite, courting Hugo Chavez and his successor, Nicolas Maduro, both ardent critics of the United States, and establishing a firm foothold in the Western Hemisphere.

Throughout President Vladimir Putin's 26 years in power, Russia has cultivated personal relationships, institutional links, and commercial interests in the South American nation. Analysts say that despite the US capture of Maduro, these links are unlikely to disappear overnight.

"Dismantling them would be costly and complex," Berlin-based independent analyst Alexandra Sitenko told RFE/RL.

The ties extend to Venezuela's interim leadership. Delcy Rodriguez, who served as vice president under Maduro, has long maintained close relations with Moscow.

In 2024, Putin awarded Rodriguez a Russian state honor called the Order of Friendship, and Moscow has also publicly voiced support for her as interim leader.

"Delcy Rodriguez is someone the Russians know and can work with," Mark Galeotti, a Russia analyst and honorary professor at University College London's School of Slavonic and East European Studies, wrote in a January 7 blog post for the British outlet iNews.

The question now is how much of its presence Russia can realistically preserve. Moscow's ability to exert influence in the near term is limited, analysts say, and pushing against the United States could be counterproductive.

'No Reason Not To Try'

As time passes since the abrupt US capture of Maduro in an overnight strike on January 3, the Kremlin seems to be taking stock of the situation. Ten days later, Putin had made no public comment.

"Moscow has no reason not to try to remain a player in Venezuela," Paul Goble, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, told RFE/RL. "But it is unlikely to assume a high-profile role anytime soon, as the US would likely respond in ways that would harm Russia more."