Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight As Zelenskyy Denies Plans For Elections On War Anniversary

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned the strikes, saying Russia had launched hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles overnight, targeting the energy system and depriving people of electricity, heating, and water.

"Civilians were injured, including a toddler and a 4-year-old child. No one can close their eyes to Russia's terror. It is happening right now in the middle of Europe," he wrote on X, adding that the attacks came despite talk of an Olympic truce and US-led peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Russia said it intercepted a missile attack in the Volgograd region, but falling debris sparked a fire at a military facility and led to the evacuation of a nearby village.

Regional Governor Andrei Bocharov said Russian air defense units were repelling the "missile attack," adding debris from the strike ignited a fire at a Defense Ministry facility near the village of Kotluban.

See Also: Russia Fires New Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile At Ukraine During Massive Attack

Russian-language Telegram channel ASTRA reported that the attacked military base reportedly stores missiles, adding publicly available data describes it as a large ammunition storage complex.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on an earlier FT report that suggested he could announce a plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

He denied the report, saying February 24 "cannot be used to announce any elections, any elections at all."

"This is a very serious date: four years of war. It's a large number of people who have defended our state and given their lives."

Zelenskyy reiterated he is ready to hold elections in his war-torn country if the United States and other allies can provide the security necessary to ensure the vote can be held safely.

"We can move toward elections when all the relevant security guarantees are in place," he wrote in a post on X.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty



[VS]

Suggested Reading: