Three-Way Peace Talks Set To Resume In UAE, As Russia, Ukraine Fight On

Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, after two days of "constructive" peace talks in Abu Dhabi, are set to resume negotiations in the United Arab Emirates capital next week, even as the war itself showed no signs of letup.

On January 23-24, "the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting alongside Ukraine and Russia, graciously hosted by the United Arab Emirates," White House envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on X.

"Talks were very constructive, and plans were made to continue conversations next week in Abu Dhabi. President [Donald] Trump and his entire team are dedicated to bringing peace to this war," he added.

Witkoff did not specify an exact schedule for resumption of the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was briefed by his team on the talks and also labeled the negotiations as constructive, although no details of the sessions were disclosed.

The "military personnel involved in the negotiations have created a list of topics for a possible new meeting," Zelenskyy said.

Ahead of the negotiations, Kremlin aides said Russian President Vladimir Putin was satisfied with nearly four hours of talks held overnight with Witkoff, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, and other US representatives.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's longstanding demand that Ukrainian forces leave the portion of the Donbas they still hold. The Donbas is a wide swath of territory in eastern Ukraine; Russia controls around 90 percent of it.

Zelenskyy, who met with Trump in Switzerland on January 22, has long rejected the suggestion of ceding territory to Russia but told reporters the UAE talks would include the issue of territory in the Donbas.

See Also: Why Most Death Sentences in India Do Not Survive Appeal