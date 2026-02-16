Yulia Navalnaya Accuses Vladimir Putin of Murdering her Husband: European Labs Detect Rare Epibatidine Neurotoxin in Alexei Navalny’s Body

The European authorities’ statement described epibatidine as around 200 times more potent than morphine, which is not naturally found in Russia. Investigators have pointed towards the state administering the poison and having “means, motive and opportunity” to do so as Navalny died in state custody. However, the European officials further clarified that the means through which the substance was delivered is still in the dark.

Who was Alexei Navalny?

Alexei Navalny was a prominent anti-corruption campaigner and Putin’s most visible domestic opponent. He was serving multiple sentences which added up to over 30 years in a high-security Arctic penal colony. His death was declared in February 2024, and Russian authorities named the cause as medical, linking it to pre-existing conditions. However, his allies reported vomiting and convulsions shortly before his death, citing a possible poisoning. He was earlier poisoned in 2020 with a nerve agent and blamed the Russian security services for being involved in the poisoning.

Yulia Navalnaya has spoken at international forums following Navalny’s death, where she vowed to make authorities “pay” for what they did to her husband and her family. The narrative still remains the same after two years as Western governments and Moscow have two completely different takes on the death.