Back From The Dead: Ukraine Unveils Ruse On Death Of Anti-Putin Neo-Nazi Militia Leader

He was the right-wing Russian commander of a notorious Ukrainian-backed paramilitary group, whose cross-border raids in 2023 rattled Russian officials.

Denis Nikitin’s leadership of the Russian Volunteer Corps put him the cross-hairs of Russian officials.

So when reports emerged last week that he had been killed in a drone attack in eastern Ukraine, Russian war bloggers and nationalist commentators were eager to dance on his grave.

Not so fast, according to the enigmatic head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency: Nikitin, who also uses the name Kapustin or White Rex, is in fact alive. And the $500,000 bounty that Russia put out on his head was purportedly collected by Ukrainians themselves.

The plot involving Nikitin is a small window into some of the psychological warfare, and feint-and-ruse ploys known widely as maskirovka, that Ukrainian forces -- not to mention Russian forces -- have used over the course of Moscow’s nearly four-year-old all-out war on Ukraine.

Prior to the onset of the invasion, Nikitin, a former mixed martial arts fighter, was not widely known outside of neo-Nazi groups and “ultra” soccer hooligans in Russia and elsewhere. He launched a clothing-and-apparel line known as White Rex, a nod to his white nationalist ideology.

His activities in right-wing subculture in Germany drew the attention of law enforcement in North Rhine-Westphalia state, which called him "one of the most influential neo-Nazi activists and the creator of a professional fighting subculture."

About a year after the launch of the Kremlin's February 2022 invasion, a militia group made up mainly of Russians began conducting raids from Ukraine into Russia.

At the time, Russia’s invasion had faltered, and Ukrainian officials were looking to further rewrite the narrative of the war, to both bolster domestic morale but also to show Western backers Kyiv’s capacity for innovative and daring thinking.