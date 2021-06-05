Saturday, June 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Sanika Kulkarni Says She Was Born With Music
EntertainmentLead Story

Sanika Kulkarni Says She Was Born With Music

The lockdowns have been a time of break and space for learning and reflecting on her music For artists like us who live on the wheels this time has been very new but eventually we all had to accept it

0
Music
she got her initial training from her father, Sarod maestro Pandit Rajan Kulkarni. Pixabay

Starting her classical training at the age of five, this third-generation musician who completed her ‘Sangeet Visharad at the age of 17 smiles, “I think I am born with music in me,” says Sanika Kulkarni.

While she got her initial training from her father, Sarod maestro Pandit Rajan Kulkarni, her mother too is a singer. “I grew up listening to music, and it became an indispensable ‘part’ of me. I could never separate it from myself. Later, I started learning from Veena Sahasrabuddhe, and had a supportive family every step,” says this Hindustani classical vocalist.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world

Stressing that her journey has only begun, Kulkarni, whose training under Veena has led her to learn fine techniques and nuances in Gwalior gayaki – swear lag av, presentation of bandishes, Raag vista ar, meend, games, and expression of Raag is currently being trained by Omkar Dadarkar.

Music
feel other private companies must take similar initiatives and support our heritage and artists as well. Pixabay

Recipient of the Yuva Gayika Puraskar and Sur Ratna Puraskar in 2020, the young singer feels that a wholesome approach needs to be discovered to generate funds for the classical arts. Adding that while more and more youngsters are ready to take up the classical arts as their profession, Kulkarni, who was recently a part of HCL Baithak, adds, “It is very hard to find time and space for music, and that too classical. All the impetus in the entertainment industry is shared between films, web series, or Bollywood music. Is it not anyone’s responsibility to find new avenues where traditional arts can thrive in this era?”

ALSO READ Music Training Linked To Enhanced Verbal Skills

The lockdowns have been a time of break and space for learning and reflecting on her music. “For artists like us, who live on the wheels, this time has been very ‘new’, but eventually, we all had to accept it. Of course, digital concerts were and still are on a rise, and they have been instrumental in keeping us connected with our audience. I feel if you have a positive frame of mind, everything falls into place.”

Adding that ‘future’ for her means working every day to be a fine artist and hoping to reach new audiences, Kulkarni, who looks upon Veena Sahasrabuddhe, Kumar Gandharva, Ashwini Bhide, Kaushiki Chakraborty, and Niladri Kumar as her idols are glad that corporate houses like HCL are consistently encouraging the classical performing arts and giving opportunities to artists to perform. “I feel other private companies must take similar initiatives and support our heritage and artists as well.” (IANS/AD)

Previous articleVegan Controversy: Amul Gives A Befitting Reply To PETA’s Misconduct In India
Next articleFrom “Subtle Discouragement” To “Downright Racism” Usman Has Faced All Challenges

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

From “Subtle Discouragement” To “Downright Racism” Usman Has Faced All Challenges

NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian batsman  Usman Khawaja has said that during his initial years in his adopted country he faced a lot of challenges -- from "subtle...
Read more
India

Vegan Controversy: Amul Gives A Befitting Reply To PETA’s Misconduct In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY A verbal spat has erupted between Amul and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) over the latter's recommendation to convert...
Read more
Health & Fitness

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

From “Subtle Discouragement” To “Downright Racism” Usman Has Faced All Challenges

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian batsman  Usman Khawaja has said that during his initial years in his adopted country he faced a lot of challenges -- from "subtle...
Read more

Sanika Kulkarni Says She Was Born With Music

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting her classical training at the age of five, this third-generation musician who completed her 'Sangeet Visharad at the age of 17 smiles, "I...
Read more

Vegan Controversy: Amul Gives A Befitting Reply To PETA’s Misconduct In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY A verbal spat has erupted between Amul and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) over the latter's recommendation to convert...
Read more

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more

UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report launched by UNESCO highlights the need for policy measures to reach gender parity in the cultural and creative industries, despite recent...
Read more

5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out have completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has...
Read more

Ready To Bust Some Paper Myths?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has stated the argument that the use of paper implies cutting forests and hence...
Read more

World Environment Day: 4 Pro-Planet Steps To Take Now To Build A Healthy Future

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has given us a unique opportunity to pause, reflect and rethink how to balance our relationship with nature to ensure a harmonious...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada