Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Say No More To Chapped Skin, Refresh Your Routine With Plant-Based Skincare

Products containing sweet almond, jojoba, and coconut oils have profound moisturizing capabilities and contain powerful phytonutrients, vitamins, and anti-oxidants

Keep your skin refresh with organic skincare. Unsplash

Spring brings a promise of fresh beginnings. It’s time for our skin to breathe new life and cast away thick balms and heavy lotions that we endured over the winter season.

While our skin adjusts to new, warmer temperatures, it can play havoc on our skin condition. This transition often gives rise to a number of skin grievances like dry, chapped, and itchy skin or quite possibly on the other side of the spectrum oily and acne-prone skin. Regardless of where your skin lands on the spectrum, you’re definitely not alone. Skincare culprits that cause these imbalances can range from daily bathing habits (especially with hot water and over bathing) and even hormonal changes as you age. While it may seem easier to spend money on an array of fancy chemical-laden skincare products, it could be beneficial to peruse the natural and organic aisle for your next skincare fix.

The lack of moisture in the skin results from a decrease in the fatty acids (lipids) in the skin, which is responsible for locking in the moisture and keeping the skin soft and supple. Contrastingly, oily skin can result in clogged pores and acne breakouts. If there are problems aplenty, there are solutions too.

The best type of remedies for imbalanced skin is natural and organic skincare that is formulated with balancing plant extracts like a proprietary blend of cucumber extract, cornflower water, and aloe vera to soothe even the most sensitive and chapped skin. Aloe vera contains polysaccharides that help to retain the moisture levels in the skin and also enhances collagen and elastin production, thus restoring the suppleness and elasticity of the skin. Not only does aloe vera hydrate even the driest skin, but it also combats acne and naturally restores the skin’s pH balance.

The best type of rem. remedies for imbalanced skin is natural and organic. Unsplash

Similarly, cucumber provides inflammation-fighting vitamin C and caffeic acid, and when applied to your face, these same nutrients can provide a positive effect for rejuvenating your complexion, balancing out imperfections, and provide deep hydration.

Jagvir Singh, Founder, and President, Refresh Botanicals say, “Other over-the-counter products can have a ton of ingredients in them. Besides containing useful active ingredients, they may also have harmful chemicals and preservatives. Great skin has to start with the elimination of parabens, gluten, petroleum by-products, animal by-products, and artificial fragrances, oils, or alcohol. For instance, algae are considered a super-rich source of bioactive molecules that have incredible therapeutic benefits for the skin.

It conditions, hydrates, softens, and detoxifies by replenishing the skin with essential vitamins and minerals. Omega 3 fatty acids, amino acids, and Vitamins A, B, C, and E present in algae extract are known for radiance, texture improvement, and firmness to the skin. Similarly, apple fruit extract is highly concentrated with phenolic compounds and flavonoids that offer anti-aging benefits to the skin through anti-oxidants. Natural alpha-hydroxy acids gently exfoliate your skin and eliminate the appearance of acne scars and sunspots.”

Singh further explains, “Your skin naturally produces oil, called sebum, which aids in protecting the skin from moisture loss, but everyday actions, such as forgetting to put on a moisturizer or washing your face with a harsh soap can essentially disrupt the skin’s microbiome. This trivial negligence strip the skin’s natural oils causing severe dry skin or even can trick the skin to produce more sebum which later can cause severely oily skin or acne breakouts.

Products containing sweet almond, jojoba, and coconut oils have profound moisturizing capabilities and contain powerful phytonutrients, vitamins, and anti-oxidants which in turn relieve, restore, and revitalize the chapped skin to give you a radiant and timeless glow. The skin should be calmed when distressed, conditioned daily, and protected always — with the key botanical bioactive ingredients.” Refresh your routine of chapped skin with plant-based, organic skincare that will not only give you the radiance that can be mistaken for sunkissed skin but skincare that will also contribute to the overall health of your skin. (IANS/SP)

