The future is 'Made in America,' says Biden after signing the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act

Late last month, the US Senate and the House cleared the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act to strengthen science and technology innovation in semiconductors, manufacturing, and other technologies.

"The American people may not know it, but semiconductors are integral to their everyday experiences. They are microchips that are used in automobiles, consumer electronics, and washing machines," Democrat Representative Frank Pallone Jr had in a statement.

The bill also creates a 25 percent tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing, and earmarks $1.5 billion for technology development for US firms dependent on foreign telecommunications, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, South Korea is reviewing its possible participation in the US-led semiconductor alliance from the perspective of national interest and has no intent to build an exclusive grouping against China.

Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang made the remarks on Monday, amid concerns that South Korea's possible joining of the "Chip 4" could cause friction with China, its largest trading partner if it develops into an exclusive grouping against Beijing.

The Chip 4 is an envisioned alliance of semiconductor powerhouses tentatively involving the US, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, widely considered a grouping against China and aimed at countering Beijing's influence in global supply chains. (AA/IANS)