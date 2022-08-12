The Martian equator is dry, according to NASA's InSight mission

Martian equator contains little or no ice, according to a new analysis of seismic data from NASA's Mars InSight mission.

The findings, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, describe the dry conditions in the top 300 meters of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator.

"We find that Mars' crust is weak and porous. The sediments are not well-cemented. And there's no ice or not much ice filling the pore spaces," said geophysicist Vashan Wright of Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.

"These findings don't preclude that there could be grains of ice or small balls of ice that are not cementing other minerals together," said Wright. "The question is how likely is ice to be present in that form?"

Further, the team found that the red planet may have harbored oceans of water early in its history. Many experts suspected that much of the water became part of the minerals that make up underground cement.

"If you put water in contact with rocks, you produce a brand-new set of minerals, like clay, so the water's not a liquid. It's part of the mineral structure," said co-author Michael Manga of the University of California Berkeley. "There is some cement, but the rocks are not full of cement."