Hayabusa2 from Japan discovers that asteroids may have brought water to Earth

Water and organic matter was brought to Earth by asteroids, finds Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy explains the mystery of how the Earth, which consisted almost entirely of molten magma in its initial formation, came to be covered in water, Kyodo News reported.

A team of astronomers from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency drew the analysis based on samples from the Ryugu asteroid collected by the Hayabusa2 space probe.

"In a broad sense, it is possible that small celestial bodies brought things that led to water and life on Earth," Motoo Ito, a senior researcher of geomaterials science at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, was quoted as saying.

In December 2020, a capsule that had been carried on a six-year mission by Hayabusa2 delivered more than 5.4 grams of surface material to Earth from the Ryugu asteroid, located over 300 million km away.