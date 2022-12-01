A top Indian government official pointed out that the social sector in the country was not growing vis-a-vis scientific progress due to a lack of connection between science and society.

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, urged the scientists to ramp up their ability to effectively communicate to society that technology, deeply ingrained in scientific thesis, can improve life.

"The real problem is the lack of connect between science and society; and the scientific community should learn to communicate through various media, including Twitter, Facebook, videos, and newspapers, to drum up support for their pursuits," said Gokhale while inaugurating the four-day DBT Conclave organized by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB).