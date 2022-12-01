A top Indian government official pointed out that the social sector in the country was not growing vis-a-vis scientific progress due to a lack of connection between science and society.
Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, urged the scientists to ramp up their ability to effectively communicate to society that technology, deeply ingrained in scientific thesis, can improve life.
"The real problem is the lack of connect between science and society; and the scientific community should learn to communicate through various media, including Twitter, Facebook, videos, and newspapers, to drum up support for their pursuits," said Gokhale while inaugurating the four-day DBT Conclave organized by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB).
"If you don't get support, the investment that goes into science and in you, stays back and the country suffers," added Gokhale.
Gokhale also stressed the need for collaborative projects, teamwork, and connecting with experts to solve problems and challenges.
He said the DBT fosters innovations and enterprises and is also striving to strategically nurture and strengthen the bio-economy.
"The Indian bio-economy grew from $70.2 billion to $80.12 billion in 2021 and a total of 1,128 biotech startups were set up last year. India conducted a total of 506.7 million Covid-19 tests in 2021, as well as a total of 1.45 billion doses of its vaccines, were administered," he explained.
Gokhale also pointed out that since technological innovation has become the main battlefield of an international strategic game, scientists should be very careful of what should be shared outside and what should not.
Commenting on the challenge before the country, the Secretary said, "It's completely technological decoupling now across the world. What India wants to do is how soon can the country become a serious competitor in the foundational technologies of the 21st century?" (KB/IANS)