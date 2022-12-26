Far away from Earth, humans are getting closer to the moon

To date, the agency has identified 13 candidate landing regions near the lunar South Pole where the next American astronauts on the Moon could land during Artemis III, selected Axiom Space to provide the moonwalking system, including spacesuits, that astronauts will use during Artemis III, as well as awarded a task order to Collins Aerospace to develop new spacesuits for the International Space Station.

NASA also awarded a contract modification to SpaceX to further develop its Starship human landing system to meet agency requirements for long-term human exploration of the Moon, including a second crewed landing demonstration mission during Artemis IV and announced a call to companies to provide proposals for sustainable lunar lander development as the agency works toward a regular cadence of Moon landings beyond Artemis IV.

It has issued a draft request for proposals for Lunar Terrain Vehicle services to solicit companies' feedback and completed desert analog missions with the crew in a simulated lunar environment to test pressurized rover operations and moonwalks for future Artemis missions.

Meanwhile, private Moon missions are also shaping up, slowly but steadily.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa in December announced an eight-person private mission around the Moon, carrying artists and creative professionals on a SpaceX flight.