



The Minister said that there has been a growth of more than 200% in digital payment volume during the last four years since 2018-19. Further, as per the data sourced from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI transactions registered in FY 21-22 were 45 billion, showing 8 times growth in the last 3 years and 50 times growth in the last 4 years.



The Minister said that the scheme provides financial incentive to banks for promoting point-of-sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay Debit Cards and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions of low value (i.e up to Rs 2,000) on the BHIM-UPI platform. The scheme also promotes UPI lite and UPI 123 PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payment solutions. MeitY has allocated Rs 2,600 crore for the scheme for FY 2022-23.



The incentive scheme has promoted digital payments by incentivising banks to build a robust digital payments ecosystem and to promote RuPay Debit Cards and BHIM-UPI as low-cost digital payments mode across all sectors and segments of population, the Minister stated.