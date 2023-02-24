Microsoft using ChatGPT to command drones and robots

To test if people can use ChatGPT to instruct robots without knowing programming languages or understanding robotics systems, Microsoft has researched to see if it can think outside the text and think about the physical world to help with robotics tasks.

"The key challenge here is teaching ChatGPT how to solve problems considering the laws of physics, the context of the operating environment, and how the robot's physical actions can change the state of the world," Microsoft said in a blog post.

"It turns out that ChatGPT can do a lot by itself, but it still needs some help. Our technical paper describes a series of design principles that can be used to guide language models toward solving robotics tasks. These include, and are not limited to, special prompting structures, high-level APIs, and human feedback via text," it added.