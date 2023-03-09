By: Harris Scott

PST files are important components of Microsoft Outlook, and their corruption can be a major issue. Corrupt PST files can cause data loss, inaccessibility of emails, and other complications.

To help prevent this from happening, here are 13 tips to ensure preventing PST file corruption.

1. Install the latest version of Microsoft Outlook:

Installing the latest version of Outlook helps to ensure that all available bug fixes, security updates, and feature enhancements are included. This will help protect your PST file from any potential issues caused by outdated software.

2. Schedule regular backups:

Backing up your PST file on a regular basis ensures that you have a safe copy should corruption occur. You can configure Outlook to automatically create a backup at predetermined intervals or do it manually.

3. Avoid large PST files:

Large PST files can become corrupted more easily than smaller ones due to their size and complexity. It’s best to keep PST files under 2 gigabytes in size if possible.

4. Use an anti-virus program:

Using an anti-virus program is important for helping to protect your system from malware and other malicious software that can cause PST file corruption. Make sure to keep the anti-virus program up to date to ensure maximum protection.

5. Disable automatic compaction:

Automatic compaction of PST files can lead to corruption in some cases, so it’s best to disable this feature whenever possible. To do this, open Outlook and go to Tools > Options > Mail Setup > Compact Now option and uncheck the box next to “Compact Now when closing Outlook” before clicking OK.

6. Disable system restore:

Sometimes using System Restore can undo changes that were made after a restore point was created, which could potentially lead to PST file corruption. To prevent this from happening, it’s best to disable System Restore.

7. Disable automatic synchronization:

Automatic synchronization of Outlook with online services can lead to corruption in some cases, so it’s best to disable this feature whenever possible. To do so, open Outlook and go to Tools > Options > Mail Setup > Synchronization tab and uncheck the box next to “Enable Automatic Synchronization when connected” before clicking OK.

8. Scan for viruses regularly:

Viruses can often cause PST file corruption, so make sure to scan your system regularly using an up-to-date anti-virus program in order to help detect and remove any viruses or malicious software before it can cause damage.

9. Check for compatibility:

If you are using an older version of Outlook, make sure to check for compatibility with newer versions of Windows or other applications that may be installed on your computer. This can help prevent any potential incompatibilities from causing PST file corruption.

10. Keep enough hard drive space available:

PST files require a certain amount of free hard drive space in order to function properly, so make sure to keep enough space available for the PST file to do its job correctly.

11. Limit the number of programs running at once:

Having too many programs open at once can often lead to system slowdowns and instability which can cause PST file corruption. Try to limit the number of programs running at any given time in order to lessen the chances of this happening.

12. Avoid using Outlook for non-email tasks:

Outlook was designed specifically for managing email, so it’s best to avoid using it for other tasks such as word processing or web browsing. Doing so can potentially increase the chances of PST file corruption due to increased system load and instability.

13. Use a reliable network connection:

Using an unreliable network connection can lead to PST file corruption due to interruptions in data transfer and communication between Outlook and online services? Whenever possible, make sure to use a reliable network connection when transferring data with Outlook.

Conclusion:

By following the above tips, you can help ensure that your PST files remain protected and free from corruption. However, it’s also important to remember to back up your Outlook data regularly in order to make sure any potential damage or loss of data can be quickly restored.

Additionally, if you suspect your PST file may already be corrupted, it’s best to avoid using it until the issue is resolved in order to prevent further damage or data loss. Lastly, make sure to always use the latest version of Outlook in order to take advantage of any bug fixes and improved features that may have been implemented since the previous release.