Google opens Bard AI to over 180 countries, including India

After initially rolling out Bard in the UK and the US, Google has now removed the waiting list and opened the AI chatbot to over 180 countries and territories, including India -- with more coming soon.



Apart from English, Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, and the company said it's on track to support 40 languages soon.



In addition, Google said that Bard will soon become more visible in both its responses and your prompts.



To make this happen, the company will bring Google Lens right into Bard.



"Let's say you want to have some fun using a photo of your dogs. You can upload it and prompt Bard to 'write a funny caption about these two'. Using Google Lens, Bard will analyse the photo, detect the dogs' breeds, and draft a few creative captions -- all within seconds," Google said in a blogpost on Wednesday.