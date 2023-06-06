WhatsApp back after global outage

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 76 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 17 per cent while using the application, and 7 per cent while sending messages.



The company has not yet released any official statement or provided any information on the reasons behind the issue.



In January this year, the messaging platform WhatsApp had faced a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting "who can see when I'm online," globally on iOS.



The platform in October last year also had suffered a global outage, including in India, that lasted for over two hours. (IANS/NS)