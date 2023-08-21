6 in 10 retailers plan to adopt AI, ML globally: Report

Nearly six in 10 retailers plan to adopt artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and computer vision (CV) technologies over the next year to boost the shopping experience offered within stores and online worldwide, a new report said on Monday.

According to the consumer technology company Honeywell, retailers see this new technology as complementing and enhancing their workforce rather than eliminating jobs.

“New technologies like AI, ML and CV have the potential to enable retailers to deliver personalised experiences, optimise operations, improve inventory management and prevent fraud -- all of which enhance customer satisfaction and can lead to increased sales and profitability,” said George Koutsaftes, president and CEO of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions.

The report involved some 1,000 retail directors across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa in leadership roles, including IT, operations, and customer experience.