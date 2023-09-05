Dunzo to now pay salaries ‘batch-wise’ after several delays

Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo, which has been delaying salaries for its employees after being unable to raise funds, has further delayed paying its staff and will now do it "batch-wise”.

According to sources, the quick-grocery delivery provider once again failed to pay some of its employees as it was to start disbursing salaries from September 4.

"Due to certain procedural requirements, we have to do this batch-wise. It may take an additional day or two for us to facilitate this transfer for everyone," Dunzo told employees in an email.

"Rest assured you will receive your August 2023 salary within this week without fail," according to the email.