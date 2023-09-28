Byju's rolls out tough media policy for staff, to rebrand beleaguered WhiteHat Jr

Edtech major Byju's has rolled out a new social media policy for its employees, prohibiting them from communicating with any media outlet else "face appropriate disciplinary and legal action", as it gears up for a massive business restructuring exercise.

According to reports, the company has sent the new social media policy, fearing that some people who didn't have full information about what is going on within the company would leak it out to the media, harming its reputation.

"You are not allowed to speak directly with any media house or provide the company's information, including pictures, videos and screenshots, among others," read the new social media policy.

"Any violation of this will be taken up by the company seriously and may result in appropriate disciplinary and legal action against you," according to the policy.

The new social media policy is a part of the company’s strategy for a major business restructuring, being undertaken by Arjun Mohan, who was recently elevated as CEO of its India business, replacing Mrinal Mohit.