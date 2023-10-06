Google Pixel 8 phones, Watch 2 now available for pre-orders in India

Google on Wednesday announced that the all-new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones with next-gen AI capabilities, and Pixel Watch 2 are now available for pre-orders in India.

The Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 75,999 and the Pixel 8 Pro will cost Rs 106,999. Both devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart, starting October 12.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is priced at Rs 39,900 and will be available for purchase on the same day on Flipkart, the company announced.

The limited-time launch offers in India include a bank offer of Rs 8,000 on select banks and exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on Pixel 8, with its terms and conditions.

There will be an offer of Rs 9,000 on select banks and exchange offer of Rs 4,000 on Pixel 8 Pro.

“With any purchase of Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can buy a Pixel Watch 2 for Rs 19,999 or a Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 8,999,” according to the company.

The new line-up of AI-powered Pixel 8 smartphones come with new Tensor G3 chip and will be supported with seven years of “OS, security, and Feature Drop updates”.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature powerful, upgraded camera systems for stunning photo and video quality, plus game-changing editing tools.

“We’ve packed both phones with a new, 50-megapixel main camera, with 21 per cent more light sensitivity than Pixel 7,” said the company.

Pixel 8 has an updated ultra-wide camera with autofocus that enables Macro Focus.

The bigger ultrawide lens delivers even better Macro Focus, the telephoto lens captures 56 per cent more light than Pixel 7 Pro and takes 10x photos at optical quality, and the front-facing camera now has autofocus for the best selfies on a Pixel phone.

One can also get high-resolution 50MP images from across the zoom range, in both JPEG and RAW.

Magic Editor in Google Photos uses generative AI to help you reposition and resize your subjects to create a perfect photo of the moment you were trying to capture.

Audio Magic Eraser feature lets you easily reduce distracting sounds in your video, like howling winds or noisy crowds.

This first-of-its-kind computational audio capability uses advanced machine learning models to sort sounds into distinct layers so you can control their levels.