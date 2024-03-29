Ash Carter Exchange Showcases Innovation and National Security

Ash Carter Exchange:- As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the landscapes of our society, the impact on national security must be a top priority.

Hear from experts about the latest advancements in how AI innovations are impacting national security at the second annual Ash Carter Exchange, an event held concurrently with the first-ever AI Expo for National Competitiveness. The Carter Exchange will take place simultaneously with the AI Expo at the DC Convention Center, but will be a distinct event with its own programming.

The Ash Carter Exchange honors the vision of Dr. Ash Carter, who served as Secretary of Defense from 2015-2017, and whose forward-thinking recognition of technology’s role in national security guides our preparation today for the emerging challenges of tomorrow.

The event is hosted by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) and Mrs. Stephanie Carter, and is designed as a forum for the exchange of ideas. This year’s Ash Carter Exchange takes place in Washington, D.C., on May 7 and 8, with the goal of building on the groundbreaking discussions and strategic connections made during last year’s event.



"As we carry forward Dr. Carter's critical mission, we bridge the essential gap between cutting-edge innovation and the safeguarding of our national security," according to Ylli Bajraktari, president and CEO of SCSP.

“Last year’s Exchange was a testament to the power of collective expertise, bringing together esteemed leaders from the government, industry, and scientific spheres for engaging dialogue. This year, we are poised to delve even deeper into the conversations that shape our national defense.”

SCSP is a nonprofit and nonpartisan initiative with a goal to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies reshape national security, the economy, and society. NewsUSA/SP