A new paradigm for battery recycling

Battery Recycling: For a successful clean energy transition in the U.S., the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries must grow substantially. But the U.S. relies heavily on other countries for these materials and is vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has recently launched a collaboration with Toyota Motor North America that could reduce the nation’s reliance on foreign sources of battery materials.

“Direct recycling is cutting-edge in the battery industry. There are a few startup companies with small-scale pilot projects underway. But implementation at commercial scale is still in need of new innovations.” — Argonne Principal Materials Scientist Albert Lipson

Argonne, Toyota Research Institute of North America and Toyota’s Battery Lifecycle Solutions group are exploring an innovative approach to recycling battery components. If successful, this effort can make domestic battery supply chains more robust and circular. That in turn can enable rapid deployment of EVs in the U.S.

A cheaper, less wasteful recycling process

In most battery recycling today, the chemical structure of end-of-life battery components is broken down into the raw materials used in manufacturing. Unlike this traditional approach, a technique called direct recycling carefully extracts components from spent batteries. The components’ original structure is retained. If done well, manufacturers can re-use the components.

How can direct recycling help domestic material supply chains? The cathodes (positive electrodes) in batteries have complex chemistries. As a result, their manufacturing processes are costly and produce a lot of waste. By preserving the cathodes from end-of-life batteries, direct recycling can significantly reduce manufacturing costs and waste. It can also reduce the need for pristine raw materials.

Applying Argonne’s direct recycling process to Toyota’s batteries

Argonne and Toyota Motor North America have signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement to develop a direct recycling process for cathodes in lithium-ion batteries, which are prevalent in EVs. In particular, the team is looking at cathodes made of nickel, manganese and cobalt.

The collaboration is taking advantage of an effective, patent-pending direct recycling process developed by the Argonne-based ReCell Center. The process uses a magnet to separate cathodes and anodes (negative electrodes) from batteries.

Toyota is providing Argonne with both end-of-life and new Toyota plug-in hybrid EV batteries.

“Besides recycling end-of-life batteries, we’re also interested in recycling new batteries,” said Lipson. “Manufacturers produce some battery cells that fail quality testing. We can potentially demonstrate that manufacturers can take cathodes out of failed cells and put them back into their production process. This capability could translate into huge cost savings.” Newswise/SP